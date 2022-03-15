Two Women to Co-Lead “The Bachelorette” for First Time in the Show’s History

During tonight’s chaotic finale of The Bachelor, it was revealed that the next season of The Bachelorette will feature two women sharing the rose responsibilities for the first time in the franchise’s history, as originally reported by The Hollywood Reporter.
What’s Happening:
- During Tuesday’s conclusion to the two-part finale for Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, ABC revealed that both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will share rose responsibilities as co-stars on the next season of The Bachelorette.
- Jesse Palmer, who debuted as franchise host for Echard’s season, will return to host.
- Season 19 is set to premiere Monday, July 31st, marking the first time two women will share the rose responsibilities.
- The announcement followed Susie Evans deciding she’s open to continuing her relationship with Echard after walking away the previous week upon learning the former football player had been intimate with both Windey and Recchia. After convincing Windey and Recchia to stay in Iceland and give him another chance and then introducing them to his parents, Echard parted ways with them both.
- In 2015, contestants were given the choice between Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson as the lead, with Bristowe prevailing.