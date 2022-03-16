“Mary Poppins” and “Monsters Inc.” Heading to the El Capitan Theatre for Limited Runs

Two very different, but equally classic Disney films are heading to the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood for limited runs this month: Mary Poppins and Monsters Inc.

What’s Happening:

The 1964 Disney classic Mary Poppins will be showing at the El Capitan Theatre this weekend, March 18th-20th.

will be showing at the El Capitan Theatre this weekend, March 18th-20th. Pixar’s original Monsters Inc. will be showing the following Friday and Saturday, March 25th & 26th.

will be showing the following Friday and Saturday, March 25th & 26th. Tickets are $12 for all ages, and all seats are reserved.

Daily showtimes for Mary Poppins are 10:00am, 1:15pm, 4:30pm and 7:45pm.

are 10:00am, 1:15pm, 4:30pm and 7:45pm. Daily showtimes for Monsters Inc. are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm and 7:00pm.

are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm and 7:00pm. Showtimes and dates are subject to change.

Both screenings are presented by Disney+

Tickets are now on sale at www.ElCapitanTickets.com https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page

About Mary Poppins:

When Jane (Karen Dotrice) and Michael (Matthew Garber), the children of the wealthy and uptight Banks family, are faced with the prospect of a new nanny, they are pleasantly surprised by the arrival of the magical Mary Poppins (Julie Andrews). Embarking on a series of fantastical adventures with Mary and her Cockney performer friend, Bert (Dick Van Dyke), the siblings try to pass on some of their nanny's sunny attitude to their preoccupied parents (David Tomlinson, Glynis Johns).

About Monsters Inc.:

A city of monsters with no humans called Monstropolis centers around the city's power company, Monsters, Inc. The lovable, confident, tough, furry blue behemoth-like giant monster named James P. Sullivan (better known as Sulley) and his wisecracking best friend, short, green cyclops monster Mike Wazowski, discover what happens when the real world interacts with theirs in the form of a 2-year-old baby girl dubbed "Boo," who accidentally sneaks into the monster world with Sulley one night. And now it's up to Sulley and Mike to send Boo back in her door before anybody finds out, especially two evil villains such as Sulley's main rival as a scarer, chameleon-like Randall (a monster that Boo is very afraid of), who possesses the ability to change the color of his skin, and Mike and Sulley's boss Mr. Waternoose, the chairman and chief executive officer of Monsters, Inc.