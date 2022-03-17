Exclusive Online Shopping Event for D23 Gold Members

There is a sale on merchandise that is only available to D23 Gold Members. This is an online shopping event with Walt Disney Imagineering's exclusive campus store Mickey's of Glendale.

What’s Happening:

The first piece that is shared in this collection is inspired by Walt Disney's Imagineering mascot Sorcerer Mickey which is specially designed by Imagineer Mike Quinn.

An additional collection also features the iconic Attraction Spiels of Disney parks that are not only in the United States but from around the world.

If these items sound familiar it is because they were originally available at D23 Expo in 2019. They will be available for purchase with the D23 Gold Member Exclusive Shopping Opportunity with Mickey's of Glendale.

This shopping event will be happening on Friday, March 18th, 2022 at 9 a.m. PT.

What’s Available:

Sorcerer Mickey Collection: Sorcerer Mickey has always been a perfect symbol of an Imagineer. He's focused, playful and innovative. Quinn shared: “Here’s a reinvigorated and refreshed take on the classic icon, complete with a nod to the foundation which lies at the heart of all my work: a simple sketch.”

How to Become a D23 Gold Member:

There are different D23 Memberships that can fit your price range. If you sign up to be a Gold D23 Member, the individual plan price is $99.99 per year.

If you want to sign up for a Duo Plan for two people, you can do that for $129.99 per year.

If you are interested in signing up you can do so here

If you are not ready to sign up or are not interested you can still be a part of the club. There is a free D23 General Membership. You can receive weekly FanFare, e-newsletter, and access select D23 exclusives. This membership level does not include access to this shopping event. To become a general member click here.