Marvel and Dole Team Up to Encourage Healthier Eating

Marvel and the Dole food company have launched a campaign to encourage healthy eating. What's Happening: Called Healthy Heroes Assemble, this campaign involves many of your favorite characters including Spider-Man, Iron Man, Ant-Man, Black Panther, Black Widow, Groot, and more from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This is a nine-month healthy living initiative sponsored by Dole.

You will be able to see these characters that you know and love on banana stickers and Dole pineapple tags. There are also digital downloads and prizes will be awarded to inspiring heroes at the end of each period.

A major part of the promotion is encouraging healthy meals. Thus, there will be some delicious but nutritious recipes developed by Melanie Marcus MA, RD Dole’s nutrition and health communication manager. There will be entrees, side dishes, desserts, and smoothies that are rich in fruits and vegetables. These will be released through September. Dole’s Celebrate Heroes Contest: Dole’s Celebrate Heroes Contest will also award $1,000 scholarships to empower everyday Heroes to continue to make a difference in not only their own homes and families but the community.

If you are wondering if you qualify for this contest, it launches in late March. You can submit your own hero story on social media while challenging others to participate as well. Further details will be announced in the coming weeks. What They’re Saying: William Goldfield, Dole’s director of corporate communications: “Few can resist the classic Marvel origins story about an everyday champion who overcomes adversity and defies the odds to become a true Super Hero. It’s why we instinctively root for the underdog and know deep down that good will triumph over evil. At Dole, we know a little about those heroes, too. From our family farmers and crop specialists to the logistics workers, produce managers and supermarket retailers around the world, the Dole family consists of tens of thousands of ordinary heroes tirelessly doing their job to feed a hungry world every day. Motivated by our friends at Marvel, we salute those everyday protectors and providers of a healthier, happier and more heroic life.” Read Related Articles DOLE And Disney Launch Largest Health and Wellness…

Watermelon DOLE Whip Returning to Disney Springs…

Dole Launches New Princess Quiz, Sticker Storybook…

New DOLE Whip Treats Available at Aulani, A Disney…