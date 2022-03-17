National Geographic Signs BBC’s Tom McDonald For Newly Created Factual Content Position

National Geographic has signed up BBC Studios’ Tom McDonald, who was the exec behind some of the more popular documentary series from the UK, including Blue Planet II and Planet Earth II, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

and has reportedly been signed by National Geographic. He joins Nat Geo in a newly created role: Executive Vice President, Global Factual/Unscripted Content, where he will start in June. He will report to current National Geographic Content President Courteney Monroe.

In the new role, McDonale will oversee the development and production of all global unscripted series and specials across travel, adventure, exploration, history, science and natural history, which will feed Disney+ and Nat Geo’s linear channels.

Previously he was the BBC Studios Managing Director of Factual Productions, where he oversaw popular programs including Green Planet, Universe, and Greta: A Year That Changed The World. Before that, McDonald spent time in BBC’s Factual department, overseeing Blue Planet II and Planet Earth II among others.

What They’re Saying:

“Having spent a decade at the BBC creating premium, genre-defining factual content, Tom is the perfect person to lead our efforts to produce best-in-class, must-see National Geographic content…[he is a] brilliant creative executive with extraordinary vision and impeccable taste.” Tom McDonald: “It has been a privilege to work at the BBC, but the chance to join Courteney and her team at this pivotal moment in National Geographic’s evolution is an opportunity that was impossible to turn down. As I relocate to the U.S. and start a new chapter, I feel excited and energized by the opportunity.”