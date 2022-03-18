Christopher Lloyd Joining the Cast of “The Mandalorian” Season 3

Great Scott! Iconic Back to the Future actor Christopher Lloyd will be joining the cast of The Mandalorian for the upcoming third season on Disney+, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Details regarding Lloyd’s role in the upcoming third season of the hit Star Wars

The highly anticipated third season of The Mandalorian is currently filming in southern California.

is currently filming in southern California. In addition to Lloyd’s iconic Back to the Future role, he is also known for his roles in beloved films like Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, Angels in the Outfield and The Addams Family .

role, he is also known for his roles in beloved films like and . He has also won multiple Emmy Awards, including one for his role in the classic sitcom Taxi .

. No release date has been announced for the third season of The Mandalorian as of yet.

More on The Mandalorian:

The Mandalorian is executive produced by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

is executive produced by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. The popular series debuted in November 2019, with the launch of Disney+ and has been one of the most successful series on the streamer since.

The second season ran in late 2020 and was followed by the spinoff, Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett , which just wrapped up in early 2022.

, which just wrapped up in early 2022. Pedro Pascal stars as the titular character and is joined by Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Espositoe.