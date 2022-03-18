Pivot Pack Bag Joins Petunia Pickle Bottom Disney Princess Collection

The folks at Petunia Pickle Bottom have been bringing fashion to baby essentials and helping families stay organized on the go with their impressive collection of diaper bags, stroller caddies, backpacks and more. Their fan favorite Disney Princesses pattern is back in stock and is sporting an all new bag style for the collection.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- This past year the Disney princesses have been appearing everywhere as part of the Ultimate Princess Celebration including at Petunia Pickle Bottom.
- A cute pink print featuring Princesses Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Cinderella, Snow White and Tiana debuted during the fall and instantly became a big hit with shoppers.
- The collection previously sold out but is now back in stock and it includes a new bag style: Pivot Pack!
- With its large insulated pocket, bottle side bottle holders and storage compartments the Pivot Pack will hold all your kids essentials. As for the “Pivot” part, this bag gets its name from the ease in which it transfers from a shoulder tote to backpack with a simple pull of a strap!
- In addition to the Pivot Pack, the collection features:
- Meta Backpack
- Mini Meta Backpack
- Criss-Cross Sling
- Cool Pixel Plus
- Packing Cube Set
- The Petunia Pickle Bottom’s Disney Princess collection is available now on the Petunia Pickle Bottom website.
- Links to individual items can be found below.
Pivot Pack in Disney Princess – Petunia Pickle Bottom
- Insulated front zippered pocket, hidden side bottle pocket and spacious zip-around bottom compartment
- Hidden felt-lined zippered pocket
- Interior open tech pocket and mesh pockets
- Expandable side water bottle pocket
- Trolley strap/luggage strap
- Interior key clip
- Zip-top closure
- Removable, washable changing pad
- Compatible with the Inter-Mix System Pixels for extra organization
- Dimensions 14.5” H x 15” W x 5.5” D
Meta Backpack Diaper Bag in Disney Princess – Petunia Pickle Bottom
- Front zippered pocket
- Felt-lined back pocket
- Hidden insulated bottle pocket
- 2 interior mesh pockets for small items
- Padded interior tech pocket
- Top grab handle
- Trolley sleeve for easy travels
- Includes washable changing pad
- Compatible with elements of the Inter-Mix system, including the Grid Caddy and Pixels
- Dimensions: 13.4" W x 13.8" H x 6.7" D
Mini Meta Backpack in Disney Princess – Petunia Pickle Bottom
- Spacious interior
- Adjustable backpack straps
- Zippered top opening
- Zippered front pocket
- Dimensions: 9.4" H x 10.2" L x 4.3" W
Criss-Cross Sling in Disney Princess – Petunia Pickle Bottom
- Spacious main compartment with zip closure
- Insulated zippered front pocket
- Lined pocket on back
- Adjustable straps to custom-fit sling for wear crossbody from left-to-right or right-to-left
- Wear 3 ways: on back, on front, on shoulder
- Dimensions: 7.9” W x 11” H x 3.9” D
- Adjustable strap length: 33" – 52"
Cool Pixel Plus in Disney Princess – Petunia Pickle Bottom
- Oversize packing cube
- Insulated antimicrobial PEVA interior
- Zip-around opening for easy access
- Top grab-handle
- Dimensions: 5.5” W x 7.9” H x 5.5” D
Packing Cube Set in Disney Princess – Petunia Pickle Bottom
- Packing Cube Set includes 2 Mini Pixels, 1 Midi Pixel, and 1 Cool Pixel
- Cool Pixel carries snacks with an insulated, antimicrobial PEVA interior
- Each piece features top or side grab handles
- Machine washable
- Midi Pixel: 5.5" W x 3.3" H x 5.5" D
- Mini Pixel: 5.5" W x 3.3" H x 2.4" D
- Cool Pixel: 5.5" W x 5.1" H x 5.5" D
