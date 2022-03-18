Pivot Pack Bag Joins Petunia Pickle Bottom Disney Princess Collection

The folks at Petunia Pickle Bottom have been bringing fashion to baby essentials and helping families stay organized on the go with their impressive collection of diaper bags, stroller caddies, backpacks and more. Their fan favorite Disney Princesses pattern is back in stock and is sporting an all new bag style for the collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

This past year the Disney princesses have been appearing everywhere as part of the Ultimate Princess Celebration

A cute pink print featuring Princesses Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Cinderella, Snow White and Tiana debuted during the fall and instantly became a big hit with shoppers.

The collection previously sold out but is now back in stock and it includes a new bag style: Pivot Pack!

With its large insulated pocket, bottle side bottle holders and storage compartments the Pivot Pack will hold all your kids essentials. As for the “Pivot” part, this bag gets its name from the ease in which it transfers from a shoulder tote to backpack with a simple pull of a strap!

Pivot Pack in Disney Princess – Petunia Pickle Bottom

Insulated front zippered pocket, hidden side bottle pocket and spacious zip-around bottom compartment

Hidden felt-lined zippered pocket

Interior open tech pocket and mesh pockets

Expandable side water bottle pocket

Trolley strap/luggage strap

Interior key clip

Zip-top closure

Removable, washable changing pad

Compatible with the Inter-Mix System Pixels for extra organization

Dimensions 14.5” H x 15” W x 5.5” D

Meta Backpack Diaper Bag in Disney Princess – Petunia Pickle Bottom

Front zippered pocket

Felt-lined back pocket

Hidden insulated bottle pocket

2 interior mesh pockets for small items

Padded interior tech pocket

Top grab handle

Trolley sleeve for easy travels

Includes washable changing pad

Compatible with elements of the Inter-Mix system, including the Grid Caddy and Pixels

Dimensions: 13.4" W x 13.8" H x 6.7" D

Mini Meta Backpack in Disney Princess – Petunia Pickle Bottom

Spacious interior

Adjustable backpack straps

Zippered top opening

Zippered front pocket

Dimensions: 9.4" H x 10.2" L x 4.3" W

Criss-Cross Sling in Disney Princess – Petunia Pickle Bottom

Spacious main compartment with zip closure

Insulated zippered front pocket

Lined pocket on back

Adjustable straps to custom-fit sling for wear crossbody from left-to-right or right-to-left

Wear 3 ways: on back, on front, on shoulder

Dimensions: 7.9” W x 11” H x 3.9” D

Adjustable strap length: 33" – 52"

Cool Pixel Plus in Disney Princess – Petunia Pickle Bottom

Oversize packing cube

Insulated antimicrobial PEVA interior

Zip-around opening for easy access

Top grab-handle

Dimensions: 5.5” W x 7.9” H x 5.5” D

Packing Cube Set in Disney Princess – Petunia Pickle Bottom

Packing Cube Set includes 2 Mini Pixels, 1 Midi Pixel, and 1 Cool Pixel

Cool Pixel carries snacks with an insulated, antimicrobial PEVA interior

Each piece features top or side grab handles

Machine washable

Midi Pixel: 5.5" W x 3.3" H x 5.5" D

Mini Pixel: 5.5" W x 3.3" H x 2.4" D

Cool Pixel: 5.5" W x 5.1" H x 5.5" D

