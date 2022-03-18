Disney Streaming Services Host Two Panels at WonderCon

Disney streaming will be present at WonderCon 2022. Two of the shows they will be covering are The Quest and The Hardy Boys.
About WonderCon:
- WonderCon will be taking place from April 1st through 3rd, 2022.
- The event will be taking place in Anaheim, California at the Anaheim Convention Center.
- If you are interested in going there are still either one-day or full three-day packages available.
Behind The Scenes of The Quest Panel:
- This panel will be happening on Saturday, April 2nd at 11 a.m. PT room North 200 A.
- You will be able to go behind the scenes with award-winning producers from Lord of the Rings, The Amazing Race, and Queer Eye.
- They join forces to create a series on a fantasy adventure world through unscripted storylines.
About The Quest:
- The Quest is an immersive series that drops teenagers into the fictional world of Everealm.
- They must save the kingdom by fulfilling an ancient prophecy.
- There will be eight episodes and you will see these heroes immersed in this fantasy world.
- This reality series originally aired on ABC in 2014 but lasted only one season.
- It has been revived for Disney+.
Meet The Hardy Boys Inc Panel:
- This panel will be taking place on Saturday, April 2nd at 12 p.m. PT room North 200 A.
- You will uncover the mystery with sneak peeks at season two of Hulu's Emmy-nominated series as well as a season 2 teaser trailer.
- There will be a question-and-answer session with stars Rohan Campbell and Alexander Elliott.
About The Hardy Boys:
- The Hardy Boys is an award-winning series that can be found on Hulu.
- The second season will debut on April 6th, 2022.
- It will pick up six months after the end of season one.