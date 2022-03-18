Disneyland Cast Member Maynard Smith Retiring After 28 Years

by | Mar 18, 2022 8:11 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Cast Members are a huge part of what makes Disney such a magical place. Many have committed years to this company and have made a difference. Now, famous Disneyland cast member Maynard Smith is retiring after 28 years to pursue creative endeavors.

What's Happening:

  • Maynard’s final day will be April 1st, 2022.
  • Despite the timing, this is apparently not an April Fools joke.
  • The news was shared to a fan page created in honor of Maynard while Chris Glass shared it on Twitter.
  • It was also reported by the Orange County Register.

About Maynard:

  • He worked many attractions over the years including Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Tiki Room, and more.
  • He has become well-known for his impressions and antics. Guests would recognize him and even seek him out wherever he may have been working.
  • He has not only one fan site on Facebook but two. Guests would post photos with him at the Parks.
  • He has a twin brother who he calls his "alter-ego" who would also be in the Parks.
  • When he wasn't working at Disney he paints, sculpts, and does voice-overs.

 His Announcement:

Howdy folks:

Once upon a time, I was a freelance artist (primarily cartooning sculpting, character design and humorous illustration), and in April of 1993 I was hired to create a children’s television show for a new TV station in Northern Idaho. However, the owner quickly ran out of money, so I returned to Southern California on Sunday a Greyhound bus.

Being a freelance artist had its ups and downs, and at that point it was time to take a break and do something else. So I started thinking about other types of work that might be enjoyable, and then something came to mind from years before when I attended high school. During breaks and lunches, I would wander around campus greeting students and teachers and attempt to cheer them up with silly stories, and other goofy activities. Then in my senior year, I was given the position of school mascot, otherwise referred to as ‘Spirit Leader’, a role that uniquely described what I liked to do.

But where could I find a job that would allow me the freedom to act goofy and cheer people up with silly stories? The best place that I could think of was the jungle ride in Anaheim. So, I applied for a job, and for the last 28+ years (starting date: November 14,

1993) my ‘twin brothers’ and I have enjoyed the blessings of creating happiness in different locations throughout the park for people from around the world.

My ‘twin brothers’ and I are now looking forward to a new adventure. Our hope is that we will be able to fulfill a longtime dream of combining visual arts and humorous storytelling (illustrated children’s books, greeting cards and short videos). We will also be considering other creative opportunities, like voice-over for family-friendly productions, commercials, etc. Additionally, the resources and time otherwise spent on commuting to-and-from work will now be conserved, so theoretically there will also be more time available for painting abstracts and making other art for the gallery.

So as of April 1st (April Fools’ Day) 2022 my ‘twin brothers” and I will be retiring from the park, and moving on to other creative activities. However, even though the course of this river is changing directions, please feel free to remain seated in your kayaks, because this ride may become interesting.

My thanks to the people I’ve met along the way, the creator of that wondrous place in Anaheim, and The Big Guy Upstairs who blesses us everyday.

I'll be in the parks on and off through April 1st, so feel free to stop by and say, ’Howdy’.

Maynard (and his ‘twin brothers’)”

 
 
