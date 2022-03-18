“GMA” Guest List: Olivia Rodrigo, Elton John and More to Appear Week of March 21st

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for March 21st-26th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of March 21st-26th:
- Monday, March 21
- Olivia Rodrigo (Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u)
- Sandra Bullock (The Lost City)
- Elton John and Brandi Carlile (Road to the Oscars)
- Tuesday, March 22
- Matt Damon and co-author Gary White (The Worth of Water)
- Chef Sunny Anderson
- Wednesday, March 23
- Elle Fanning (The Girl from Plainville)
- Pamela Anderson (Chicago)
- Thursday, March 24
- Performance by the cast of Riverdance
- Friday, March 25
- Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes (Oscars hosts)
- Chef Wolfgang Puck, culinary collective Ghetto Gastro (Oscars Governors Ball menu)
- Ade Samuel (Oscars fashion forecast)
- Chef David Rose (Oscar party food ideas)
- Saturday, March 19
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Binge This! with Kelley Carter
- Chef George Duran (Oscar-worthy appetizers)
- Joe Zee (Red carpet roundup)
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.