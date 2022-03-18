“GMA” Guest List: Olivia Rodrigo, Elton John and More to Appear Week of March 21st

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for March 21st-26th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC's Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

GMA Guests for the Week of March 21st-26th:

Monday, March 21 Olivia Rodrigo ( Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u ) Sandra Bullock ( The Lost City ) Elton John and Brandi Carlile (Road to the Oscars)

Tuesday, March 22 Matt Damon and co-author Gary White ( The Worth of Water ) Chef Sunny Anderson

Wednesday, March 23 Elle Fanning ( The Girl from Plainville ) Pamela Anderson ( Chicago )

Thursday, March 24 Performance by the cast of Riverdance

Friday, March 25 Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes (Oscars hosts) Chef Wolfgang Puck, culinary collective Ghetto Gastro (Oscars Governors Ball menu) Ade Samuel (Oscars fashion forecast) Chef David Rose (Oscar party food ideas)

Saturday, March 19 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson Binge This! with Kelley Carter Chef George Duran (Oscar-worthy appetizers) Joe Zee (Red carpet roundup)



