Music Video for “I Can’t Lose You” from “Frozen the Musical” Released

When you hear about Frozen, there's a good chance that your mind will automatically jump to the music that is associated with both the movie and musical. If that’s the case, you’ll want to check out a new music video for one of the songs from the Broadway show.

What's Happening:

The official music video for “I Can't Lose You ” from Frozen the Musical has debuted.

It features Caroline Bowman as Elsa and Caroline Innerbichler as Anna.

They shared on the Disney on Broadway Youtube page “After years of fan requests asking for this song's official release on audio streaming platforms, the video and song are finally here!”

This song is also now available on streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.

See the new video “I Can't Lose You” below.

About Frozen the Musical:

The music and lyrics for Frozen the Musical were written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez in the book by Jennifer Lee which is based on the 2013 film Frozen .

Like the movie, the story centers on the relationship between two sisters who are Princesses named Anna and Elsa.

Elsa has the magical powers to freeze objects and people but does not know how to control her powers.

After she inherits the throne, Elsa freezes the kingdom which causes an eternal winter. When she then flees Anna goes to find her and almost gets killed in the process.

Only true love will save the day and gives a new meaning to what true love is all about.

