Music Video for “I Can’t Lose You” from “Frozen the Musical” Released

When you hear about Frozen, there's a good chance that your mind will automatically jump to the music that is associated with both the movie and musical. If that’s the case, you’ll want to check out a new music video for one of the songs from the Broadway show.
What's Happening:
- The official music video for “I Can't Lose You” from Frozen the Musical has debuted.
- It features Caroline Bowman as Elsa and Caroline Innerbichler as Anna.
- They shared on the Disney on Broadway Youtube page: “After years of fan requests asking for this song's official release on audio streaming platforms, the video and song are finally here!”
- This song is also now available on streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.
- See the new video “I Can't Lose You” below.
About Frozen the Musical:
- The music and lyrics for Frozen the Musical were written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez in the book by Jennifer Lee which is based on the 2013 film Frozen.
- Like the movie, the story centers on the relationship between two sisters who are Princesses named Anna and Elsa.
- Elsa has the magical powers to freeze objects and people but does not know how to control her powers.
- After she inherits the throne, Elsa freezes the kingdom which causes an eternal winter. When she then flees Anna goes to find her and almost gets killed in the process.
- Only true love will save the day and gives a new meaning to what true love is all about.
Disney on Broadway at EPCOT:
- If you want to get a taste of Disney on Broadway on a smaller scale, visit EPCOT during the yearly event EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.
- Disney on Broadway Stars will perform some of the songs that we all know and love.
- This is also all included with the price of admission to Walt Disney World.