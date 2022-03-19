ABC Orders Pilot For New Incarnation Of National Parks Drama, Formerly Co-Written by Kevin Costner, From Rashad Raisani & A+E Studios

According to Deadline, ABC is heading off into the national parks, only this time without Kevin Costner. The Disney-owned network has handed a pilot order to its untitled national parks project, which comes from A+E Studios.
What’s Happening:
- Rashad Raisani, an exec producer on Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star, is writing and exec producing a brand new take on the untitled national parks project. The news comes after the network passed on the Costner co-penned and exec produced version in July 2021.
- ABC originally ordered a pilot for National Parks drama from A+E Studios in February 2021. That iteration was written by Yellowstone star Costner, The Flash’s Aaron Helbing and author Jon Baird. Underground and Power director Anthony Hemingway was also attached to helm the pilot.
- The series is a “soapy” procedural set in the world of national parks. It revolves around the tangled, messy lives of the agents who work for the ISB — an elite law-enforcement unit responsible for solving all serious crimes that occur in our country’s 81,000 square miles of protected land.
- Raisani, who began his career on USA Network’s Burn Notice, where he rose from staff writer to co-exec producer, will executive produce with A+E Studios’ Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson. The company is producing with 20th Television.
- The project is the company’s latest drama pilot order, after the recently ordered The Company You Keep with Milo Ventimiglia. A revival of L.A. Law also is in the works.