Longtime ESPN NFL Reporter John Clayton Dead at Age 67

ESPN’s former premier NFL reporter John Clayton passed away Friday at the age of 67. John joined ESPN in 1995 and was ubiquitous across all ESPN platforms – TV, radio, online and print – for more than two decades.

Clayton’s passing was announced by the Seattle Seahawks, a team he had covered on radio and in print since 1990.

Heartbroken. 💔 Rest In Peace, The Professor. pic.twitter.com/xFGdTYstnT — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 19, 2022

He appeared frequently on SportsCenter , Sunday NFL Countdown and NFL Live .

In recognition of his journalistic excellence, in 2007 he received the Dick McCann Memorial Award and was inducted into the writers' wing of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

He also starred in one of the most popular “This is SportsCenter” commercials

