Longtime ESPN NFL Reporter John Clayton Dead at Age 67

ESPN’s former premier NFL reporter John Clayton passed away Friday at the age of 67. John joined ESPN in 1995 and was ubiquitous across all ESPN platforms – TV, radio, online and print – for more than two decades.
What’s Happening:
- Clayton’s passing was announced by the Seattle Seahawks, a team he had covered on radio and in print since 1990.
Heartbroken. 💔
Rest In Peace, The Professor. pic.twitter.com/xFGdTYstnT
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 19, 2022
- He appeared frequently on SportsCenter, Sunday NFL Countdown and NFL Live.
- In recognition of his journalistic excellence, in 2007 he received the Dick McCann Memorial Award and was inducted into the writers’ wing of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
- He also starred in one of the most popular “This is SportsCenter” commercials in the long history of that campaign in which upon completing a report on air, he ripped off a mock shirt and tie, released “his” long hair and cranked heavy metal music.
What They’re Saying:
- Patrick Stiegman, ESPN Vice President, Global Digital Content, said: “John was truly one of a kind, a Hall of Famer in every sense of the word. A trail-blazing, cross-platform voice at ESPN who helped define the role of ‘Insider,’ he was proud to be a gritty newspaper reporter at heart and his connections across the league were unmatched.
- “One of the great honors of my career was being asked to induct JC into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and yet his quick wit, willing smile, loyal friendship and devotion as a husband to his wonderful wife Pat is what I’ll always remember. He impacted so many and will be missed by all.”