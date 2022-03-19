Red Rose Taverne at Disneyland Serving Breakfast Again

Red Rose Taverne at Disneyland is now serving breakfast once again. They previously did so before the COVID-19 pandemic but, when Disneyland reopened, after the closure they were only open for lunch and dinner.

What’s Happening:

Breakfast has returned to the Red Rose Taverne.

There are delicious options you can choose from, including the Beast Breakfast Burger which is an Angus patty, bacon orange marmalade, egg, and arugula on a toasted bun with a side of potato bites.

Or maybe the vegetable quinoa breakfast bowl filled with quinoa, roasted mushrooms, cauliflower, arugula, tomato, potato bites, and spicy lime aioli sounds better.

If you're wanting to go for a more classic breakfast you can't go wrong with Mickey-shaped pancakes.

These items are available for mobile order and can be done through the Disneyland App.

Since Disneyland reopened after the closure due to the pandemic it could be hard to sometimes find a breakfast option. It is nice this one is available once again.

About Red Rose Taverne:

This is a casual dining option with a Beauty and the Beast

You can find Red Rose Taverne tucked away in Fantasyland.

If you aren't wanting to go for breakfast you are able to go down there for both lunch and dinner.

There are burgers available with french fries or if you were trying to be a little healthier you can get a cutie mandarin orange instead.

Or maybe a pepperoni flatbread is more your style.

If you are a vegetarian or vegan you will love the grilled cauliflower steak with egg-free spicy lime aioli, lettuce, tomato on a toasted roll and served with french fries.

There's also a chef's chop salad which includes chicken but can be ordered without.

For the little ones, there is a kid-friendly burger or chicken nuggets.