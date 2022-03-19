“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Tyler Henry, Rachael Ray and More to Appear Week of March 21st

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of March 21st-25th:

Monday, March 21 Martha Raddatz (ABC News chief global affairs correspondent) Steve Hartman (CBS News) Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah ( jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy ) Tara Roberts ( Into the Depths podcast)

Tuesday, March 22 – Unconventional Love New York City married couple who say living separately has made them happier than ever Couple who found love when a DNA test brought them together Matthew Fray ( This Is How Your Marriage Ends ) Gloria Reuben and Eriq La Salle ( A Second Chance at Love )

Wednesday, March 23 Tyler Henry ( Life After Death with Tyler Henry ) Wendell Pierce ( Don’t Hang Up ) Woman who took in a family from across the world to help a stranger fight his illness

Thursday, March 24 – Dangers of Digital Distractions Mom whose daughter died while texting and driving Man whose gaming addiction brought on severe depression Catherine Price ( How to Break Up With Your Phone: The 30-Day Plan to Take Back Your Life )

Friday, March 25 – Breakfast at Tamron’s Rachael Ray Kandi Burruss Aarón Sánchez



