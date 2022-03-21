LaughingPlace.com Celebrates Upcoming Oscars With “Movie Week” LP Movie Club Livestreams

In celebration of the upcoming Oscars, taking place on ABC live on Sunday, March 27th, at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT, LaughingPlace.com is hosting “Movie Week,” featuring our LP Movie Club live streams throughout the week leading up to the Academy Awards telecast.

In celebration of the annual Academy Awards, the Laughing Place Team will take a look at these recent films:

Pixar Animation Studios’ Turning Red introduces Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda! Directed by Academy Award winner Domee Shi (Pixar short Bao) and produced by Lindsey Collins.

A Disney+ Original movie, Cheaper by the Dozen is a fresh take on the 2003 hit family comedy. It is the story of the raucous exploits of a blended family of 12, the Bakers, as they navigate a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business. The movie stars Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff, Erika Christensen, Timon Kyle Durrett, Journee Brown, Kylie Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhadri, Leo Abelo Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote and Luke Prael.

More Than Robots

More Than Robots follows four teams of teenagers from around the world as they prepare for the 2020 FIRST Robotics Competition. Get to know teams from Los Angeles, Mexico City and Chiba, Japan as they work towards the goal of taking their unique designs all the way to the highly competitive global championships. Although they are faced with overcoming challenges along the way, such as having limited resources within their community or putting everything on hold because of a world-wide pandemic, the kids persevere and learn that there is a lot more to the competition than just robots.

Based on the celebrated novel by famed mystery writer Patricia Highsmith (The Talented Mr. Ripley), Deep Water takes us inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic (Ben Affleck) and Melinda (Ana de Armas) Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them.

Catch the streams below and join us live at the scheduled times on the Laughing Place YouTube Channel! And you can watch the films we discuss on Disney+ or Hulu!

Turning Red

Cheaper by the Dozen Tuesday March 22, at 10:00PT / 1:00 ET

More Than Robots Wednesday March 23, at 10:00PT / 1:00 ET

Deep Water Thursday March 24, at 10:00PT / 1:00 ET