Thing, Green Goblin and More Featured in New Wave of Marvel Legends Retro Figures

Make room in your Marvel Legends collection for a new wave of retro figures from Hasbro! Pre-orders are now open for an exciting assortment of 3 3/4-inch action heroes (and a villain too).

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

A new wave of Hasbro Marvel Legends Retro

In an alternate universe, Kenner cranked out some amazing Marvel action figures in the 1980s – but not in ours. These heroes are artifacts from another dimension, a "What If?" for kids of the totally awesome decade.

Among the character that make up this classic assortment are: Thing Black Widow Thor Green Goblin Black Panther (case only)



Each hero features five points of articulation and a retro cardback complete with a Kenner logo appropriate for this vintage.

The collection is for fans ages Ages 4 and up.

The assortment of figures sell for $11.99 while a case of eight figures sells for $95.99.

These new Marvel Legends Retro action figures are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Thing

When the punches are rollin' and and the baddies are all in line, that’s when the Thing knows… it’s clobberin' time!

Marvel Legends Retro 375 Collection Thing Action Figure – $11.99

Black Widow

Any spider can spin a web, and pull on its strings. But evildoers beware! This Black Widow stings!

Marvel Legends Retro Collection Black Widow Action Figure – $11.99

Thor

Hark now, True Believers! Though his manner may seem odd, the Mighty Thor delivers unto his foes the Hammer of the Gods!

Marvel Legends Retro 375 Collection Thor Action Figure – $11.99

Green Goblin

A cruel and dangerous criminal, flying on his Goblin Glider. With innocent lives hanging by a web, the Green Goblin ensnares the Spider!

Marvel Legends Retro 375 Collection Green Goblin 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $11.99

Marvel Legends Retro Collection Case

Marvel Legends Retro Collection Action Figures Wave 6 Case – $95.99

Case includes 8 individually packaged action figures: