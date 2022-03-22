New Details Revealed for Disney Mirrorverse Game, Releasing June 23rd

by | Mar 22, 2022 9:19 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

At an exclusive online event, Disney and Kabam revealed new details for Disney Mirrorverse, the team-based, Action Role-Playing Game (RPG) releasing June 23rd, 2022 worldwide on the App Store and Google Play.

What’s Happening:

  • In Disney Mirrorverse, players enter a new, divergent universe separate from the settings of the original Disney and Pixar films. In these high-stakes worlds, dark and light magic influence the lands, evolving iconic Disney and Pixar characters into Mirrorverse Guardians who are ready for combat and poised to fight against the Fractured, a malevolent threat whose goal is to shatter both realities.
  • Filled with visually stunning 3D animated characters and environments, players will unite a team of empowered Guardians and take full control in real-time, action-oriented gameplay.
  • As players progress through the game, they’ll collect a large roster of characters and assemble a powerful team of three to take into battle. Each character has unique battle abilities, including an armored-up Sulley, the ultimate personal-battle companion Baymax, the vengeful draconic mage Maleficent, and many more Guardians who stand ready to defend against those seeking to conquer the Mirrorverse.

​​Disney Mirrorverse features:

  • ENTER A DIVERGENT DISNEY UNIVERSE & STORYLINE – Experience a new storyline that authentically reflects dynamic Disney and Pixar characters in a way fans have never seen before as they defend against a new dark, unrelenting threat – the Fractured.
  • CHOOSE AND CUSTOMIZE STUNNING 3D DISNEY AND PIXAR CHARACTERS – Enter richly detailed new worlds filled with 3D Disney and Pixar characters that have been powerfully evolved to match this high-stakes universe. Uncover the intriguing backstories of these Guardians and discover their surprising and authentic special abilities equipped for epic battle and adventure.

  • MASTER THRILLING REAL-TIME ACTION COMBAT – Control a team of Guardians and experience the thrill and excitement of real-time action combat while controlling Guardians’ individual actions, team strategy, and special attacks, or select “auto play” to watch the cinematic action play out automatically.
  • EMBARK ON EPIC QUESTS AND EXPERIENCE ALL-NEW DISNEY STORIES – Unlock unique narratives and battle Fractured enemies to obtain rewards and restore the worlds and characters of the Mirrorverse that have been corrupted by fractured magic:
    • STORY MODE: Immerse yourself in an original storyline of tasks and quests to complete–experience the story of the Mirrorverse and the Ages of Isolation, Discovery, and the Fractured.
    • STORY QUESTS: Updated every few months, new chapters to the main Story Quest or side stories featuring select heroes and villains will be constantly added for players to battle through and compete.
    • EVENT QUESTS: Players can participate in limited-time quests that tie into real-world Disney and Pixar-inspired content and events, and offer unique characters, awards, and progression items during a specific timeframe.

  • ALLIANCE MISSIONS: Join an Alliance and work together to complete event milestones and earn great rank-based rewards by competing against other Alliances.
  • TOWER OF TROUBLES: Players climb through progressively harder encounters while using a themed team of Guardians to earn progression items.
  • DANGEROUS DUNGEONS: Players compete against other players and alliances worldwide in ever-changing dungeons to earn progression items and other unique awards.
  • MONTHLY CONTENT RELEASES – The Disney Mirrorverse experience is ever-evolving and expanding with regular releases of new Disney and Pixar characters, story chapters, event quests, and more.

For more information and to pre-register, visit DisneyMirrorverse.com.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed