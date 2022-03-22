New Details Revealed for Disney Mirrorverse Game, Releasing June 23rd

At an exclusive online event, Disney and Kabam revealed new details for Disney Mirrorverse, the team-based, Action Role-Playing Game (RPG) releasing June 23rd, 2022 worldwide on the App Store and Google Play.
What’s Happening:
- In Disney Mirrorverse, players enter a new, divergent universe separate from the settings of the original Disney and Pixar films. In these high-stakes worlds, dark and light magic influence the lands, evolving iconic Disney and Pixar characters into Mirrorverse Guardians who are ready for combat and poised to fight against the Fractured, a malevolent threat whose goal is to shatter both realities.
- Filled with visually stunning 3D animated characters and environments, players will unite a team of empowered Guardians and take full control in real-time, action-oriented gameplay.
- As players progress through the game, they’ll collect a large roster of characters and assemble a powerful team of three to take into battle. Each character has unique battle abilities, including an armored-up Sulley, the ultimate personal-battle companion Baymax, the vengeful draconic mage Maleficent, and many more Guardians who stand ready to defend against those seeking to conquer the Mirrorverse.
Disney Mirrorverse features:
- ENTER A DIVERGENT DISNEY UNIVERSE & STORYLINE – Experience a new storyline that authentically reflects dynamic Disney and Pixar characters in a way fans have never seen before as they defend against a new dark, unrelenting threat – the Fractured.
- CHOOSE AND CUSTOMIZE STUNNING 3D DISNEY AND PIXAR CHARACTERS – Enter richly detailed new worlds filled with 3D Disney and Pixar characters that have been powerfully evolved to match this high-stakes universe. Uncover the intriguing backstories of these Guardians and discover their surprising and authentic special abilities equipped for epic battle and adventure.
- MASTER THRILLING REAL-TIME ACTION COMBAT – Control a team of Guardians and experience the thrill and excitement of real-time action combat while controlling Guardians’ individual actions, team strategy, and special attacks, or select “auto play” to watch the cinematic action play out automatically.
- EMBARK ON EPIC QUESTS AND EXPERIENCE ALL-NEW DISNEY STORIES – Unlock unique narratives and battle Fractured enemies to obtain rewards and restore the worlds and characters of the Mirrorverse that have been corrupted by fractured magic:
- STORY MODE: Immerse yourself in an original storyline of tasks and quests to complete–experience the story of the Mirrorverse and the Ages of Isolation, Discovery, and the Fractured.
- STORY QUESTS: Updated every few months, new chapters to the main Story Quest or side stories featuring select heroes and villains will be constantly added for players to battle through and compete.
- EVENT QUESTS: Players can participate in limited-time quests that tie into real-world Disney and Pixar-inspired content and events, and offer unique characters, awards, and progression items during a specific timeframe.
- ALLIANCE MISSIONS: Join an Alliance and work together to complete event milestones and earn great rank-based rewards by competing against other Alliances.
- TOWER OF TROUBLES: Players climb through progressively harder encounters while using a themed team of Guardians to earn progression items.
- DANGEROUS DUNGEONS: Players compete against other players and alliances worldwide in ever-changing dungeons to earn progression items and other unique awards.
- MONTHLY CONTENT RELEASES – The Disney Mirrorverse experience is ever-evolving and expanding with regular releases of new Disney and Pixar characters, story chapters, event quests, and more.
For more information and to pre-register, visit DisneyMirrorverse.com.