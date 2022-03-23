Disneyland Resort Teams Up with Local Nonprofits For Workforce Development Initiative

Disneyland Resort and several local area nonprofits have set out to create life changing impacts and continues to invest in a workforce development initiative.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Resort continues to invest in a workforce development initiative, partnering with multifaceted nonprofit organizations that serve a diverse set of needs in the community for youth and job-seekers. In addition to financial support, Disney VoluntEARS builds meaningful relationships with these nonprofits by sharing their time and expertise. Over the last four years, Disneyland Resort has donated $4 million to expand the services these organizations offer so they can create even more opportunities for their clients.

This community workforce development initiative supports three pillars: mentorship, career skills development and community program support.

Mentorship: Cast members, through the Disney VoluntEARS program, have the opportunity to mentor youth one-on-one through school and community initiatives.

Career Skills Development: Disney VoluntEARS lend their time and business expertise to lead career sessions with topics such as resume writing, interview skills, business etiquette, engineering, guest service and speaker sessions.

Community Program Support: Disneyland Resort offers grants to organizations that specialize in helping students and adults enter or re-enter the workforce.

Over the next several months, Disney Parks Blog and the Disneyland Cast and Community page on Instagram will be sharing the life-changing accomplishments of these organizations through the eyes of our cast members who dedicate their time and talents to developing future leaders of the workforce.

What they’re saying:

Avelino Valencia, City Council Member, Anaheim, District Four: “The workforce development programs the Disneyland Resort champions in Anaheim provide career preparation experiences for Anaheim youth that they otherwise would not have access to. As the council member for the fourth district, I am proud to have such a committed community partner in my district.”

“The workforce development programs the Disneyland Resort champions in Anaheim provide career preparation experiences for Anaheim youth that they otherwise would not have access to. As the council member for the fourth district, I am proud to have such a committed community partner in my district.” Ken Potrock, President, Disneyland Resort: “For decades, Disney has been proud to partner in the communities where we live, work and play. We collaborate with local nonprofits and volunteer to make a difference and address critical needs. Disneyland Resort’s commitment to long-term investment in workforce development brings our renowned career skill training and leadership development directly to our community. We are excited what the future holds for this initiative and its participants.”