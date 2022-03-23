LP MOVIE WEEK - Count Down to "Hollywood's Biggest Night" with Movie Club streams, Disney film features, and more — check it out

Disneyland Resort Teams Up with Local Nonprofits For Workforce Development Initiative

by | Mar 23, 2022 10:59 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Disneyland Resort and several local area nonprofits have set out to create life changing impacts and continues to invest in a workforce development initiative.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Resort continues to invest in a workforce development initiative, partnering with multifaceted nonprofit organizations that serve a diverse set of needs in the community for youth and job-seekers. In addition to financial support, Disney VoluntEARS builds meaningful relationships with these nonprofits by sharing their time and expertise. Over the last four years, Disneyland Resort has donated $4 million to expand the services these organizations offer so they can create even more opportunities for their clients.

This community workforce development initiative supports three pillars: mentorship, career skills development and community program support.

  • Mentorship: Cast members, through the Disney VoluntEARS program, have the opportunity to mentor youth one-on-one through school and community initiatives.
  • Career Skills Development: Disney VoluntEARS lend their time and business expertise to lead career sessions with topics such as resume writing, interview skills, business etiquette, engineering, guest service and speaker sessions.
  • Community Program Support: Disneyland Resort offers grants to organizations that specialize in helping students and adults enter or re-enter the workforce.

Over the next several months, Disney Parks Blog and the Disneyland Cast and Community page on Instagram will be sharing the life-changing accomplishments of these organizations through the eyes of our cast members who dedicate their time and talents to developing future leaders of the workforce.

 

What they’re saying:

  • Avelino Valencia, City Council Member, Anaheim, District Four: “The workforce development programs the Disneyland Resort champions in Anaheim provide career preparation experiences for Anaheim youth that they otherwise would not have access to. As the council member for the fourth district, I am proud to have such a committed community partner in my district.”
  • Ken Potrock, President, Disneyland Resort: “For decades, Disney has been proud to partner in the communities where we live, work and play. We collaborate with local nonprofits and volunteer to make a difference and address critical needs. Disneyland Resort’s commitment to long-term investment in workforce development brings our renowned career skill training and leadership development directly to our community. We are excited what the future holds for this initiative and its participants.”

  • Sloane Keane, Chief Executive Officer, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County & The Inland Empire: “Disney has been one of our biggest supporters since the beginning. Five years ago we partnered in a really meaningful way with the Workforce Development Intiative. What has been really special with our partnership with Disney cast members is the amount of magic that is infused within the curriculum. There should be no surprise that that translates to the excitement from the volunteer end, and the engagement from the high school end.” –
  • Mark Loranger, Chief Executive Officer, Chrysalis: “Disney was one of the earliest supporters we had when we decided to go to Anaheim. We were in an expansion mode and evaluated a number of different communities. Through some interesting networking, we got connected to Disney. They just opened up the world for us from a community standpoint.”
  • Anne Hertz, Chief Executive Officer, Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Anaheim-Cypress: “What we really appreciate is that Disney identifies itself as not only a business partner in the community, but a real asset for making life better for those who live in the community and surrounding area. The additional investment on behalf of Disney really helped us to elevate our priorities of what we were able to deliver. This investment allowed us to deliver it with excellence. In partnership with a company that has such, not just brand recognition, but just delivers such high-quality program service.”

 
 
