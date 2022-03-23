Kirk Herbstreit Signs Multi-Year Extension with ESPN

ESPN has reached a multi-year contract extension with Emmy Award-winning college football commentator Kirk Herbstreit, who will continue his industry-leading studio and game analyst role on College GameDay Built by The Home Depot and in the booth on ABC Saturday Night Football.

What’s Happening:

Now in his 26th year with ESPN, Herbstreit will remain the lead analyst on the College Football Playoff, in addition to contributing to ESPN’s extensive multi-platform programming surrounding the sport.

It was also announced today that Herbstreit will call NFL games exclusively for Amazon beginning this fall.

An analyst on ESPN’s College GameDay studio show since August 1996, Herbstreit has become synonymous with the sport, earning three Sports Emmy Awards for Best Studio Analyst.

studio show since August 1996, Herbstreit has become synonymous with the sport, earning three Sports Emmy Awards for Best Studio Analyst. He has also served as the game analyst for ABC Saturday Night Football since the series debuted as broadcast television’s first weekly primetime college football franchise in 2006.

since the series debuted as broadcast television’s first weekly primetime college football franchise in 2006. Herbstreit has won two Sports Emmy Awards for his work in the booth, most recently in 2020.

An ESPN mainstay for nearly three decades, Herbstreit published his memoir, “Out of the Pocket: Football, Fatherhood, and College GameDay Saturdays,” in August 2021 with friend and fellow College GameDay personality Gene Wojciechowski.

Additionally, Herbstreit will join Amazon’s NFL booth alongside Al Michaels, calling Thursday Night Football.

