“Marvel’s Black Panther: Script to Page” to Kick Off New Series of Behind-the-Scenes Books

Titan Books has announced the new “Marvel: Script To Page” series, an official behind-the-scenes look at the craft of writing comic books, featuring exclusive scripts and commentary from top Marvel creators and editors.
- The series begins with Marvel’s Black Panther: Script To Page, arriving on shelves later this year on October 4, 2022.
- The first mainstream African Super Hero, Black Panther has been a comic book and cultural icon since 1966.
- This collection includes complete scripts of highly successful recent comic books exploring the rich Afrofuturist world of Wakanda and its mighty champion and protector.
- Readers will get the chance to meet T’Challa, Shuri, the Dora Milaje, and many, many more iconic characters in these selected scripts from a range of key contemporary comics creators, including Reginald Hudlin, Bryan Edward Hill, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Nnedi Okorafor, and Roxane Gay.
- Each writer’s scripts are introduced with commentary from journalist and Marvel host Angélique Roché.
- Two more titles in the series are also slated for publication this year: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Script To Page (October 25, 2022) and Marvel’s Avengers: Script To Page (November 15, 2022).