First Look At The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique on the Disney Wish Including Brand New Captain Mickey and Captain Minnie Costume Options

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique is coming to the Disney Wish! Disney has shared a special first look of this magical experience that provides pixie-dusted makeovers for kids ages 3 to 12, complete with hairstyling, makeup, costumes and accessories.
What’s Happening:
- The team at Walt Disney Imagineering has created a storybook salon for our newest ship, which sets sail this summer.
- The venue will feature beautiful wood detailing, chandeliers with candle lights and design elements inspired by Cinderella. There will also be a mural featuring a majestic wooded landscape and Cinderella Castle sparkling in the distance – perfect to capture photos of each precious moment.
- In addition to the guest-favorite princess, pirate and knight transformations already available, the Disney Wish will offer a selection of brand-new looks coming soon to the entire Disney Cruise Line fleet.
- For the first time ever, young cruisers will be able to become Captain Minnie Mouse and Captain Mickey Mouse with these adorable makeovers inspired by the characters’ signature Disney Cruise Line looks. And children wishing to trade in their legs for fins can soon choose this new Ariel look.
- Of course, an outfit is not complete without accessories! A nautical headband or captain’s hat will complete the new Minnie and Mickey makeovers, while little Ariels can sparkle head to toe with the matching necklace and tiara.
- For more information about Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique or to make a reservation, visit the Disney Cruise Line website.