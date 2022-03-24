Seth Rogen Joins Cast of Searchlight Pictures’ “Being Mortal”

Searchlight Pictures announced today that Seth Rogen (This Is the End, Superbad, Pineapple Express) has joined the cast of Aziz Ansari’s feature directorial debut Being Mortal. The film stars Academy Award Nominee Bill Murray (The French Dispatch, Lost in Translation) along with Ansari (Master of None), who also wrote the script and is producing with Youree Henley.
- The film is based on Atul Gawande’s non-fiction book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End.
- Amazon offers the following synopsis of the book:
- Gawande, a practicing surgeon, addresses his profession's ultimate limitation, arguing that quality of life is the desired goal for patients and families. Gawande offers examples of freer, more socially fulfilling models for assisting the infirm and dependent elderly, and he explores the varieties of hospice care to demonstrate that a person's last weeks or months may be rich and dignified.
- Principal photography will start this April, with Searchlight Pictures set to release the film theatrically in 2023.
- Taylor Friedman and Cameron Chidsey are overseeing for Searchlight Pictures.
- Rogen can currently be seen in Hulu’s highly acclaimed Pam & Tommy, starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan.
- He recently starred in HBO Max’s An American Pickle and in Long Shot alongside Charlize Theron for Lionsgate.
- Rogen was nominated for two Primetime Emmy awards for Outstanding Drama Series for Amazon Prime’s The Boys and for Outstanding Writing for a Variety, Music or Comedy Program for Da Ali G Show.
- He will next be seen in Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans alongside Michelle Williams for Universal Pictures.
- Searchlight Pictures recently set release dates for upcoming titles including:
- Andrew Ahn’s Fire Island, set for June 3rd; Sophie Hyde’s Good Luck to you, Leo Grande for June 17th; and Quinn Shephard’s Not Okay for August 5th; all of which will stream exclusively on Hulu.
- Searchlight also recently dated Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin for a limited theatrical release on October 21st.