Some of Thor’s Greatest Creators to Reunite for Milestone 750th Issue

Next month, fans will get to celebrate the long and storied history of the God of Thunder with the writers and artists who helped build his legacy. Arriving just in time for Thor’s 60th anniversary, “Thor #24” will be a 74-page epic honoring 750 thunderous issues. The milestone issue will see some of Thor’s greatest legends return home to tell thrilling new tales set during their landmark runs.