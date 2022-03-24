Some of Thor’s Greatest Creators to Reunite for Milestone 750th Issue

Next month, fans will get to celebrate the long and storied history of the God of Thunder with the writers and artists who helped build his legacy. Arriving just in time for Thor’s 60th anniversary, “Thor #24” will be a 74-page epic honoring 750 thunderous issues. The milestone issue will see some of Thor’s greatest legends return home to tell thrilling new tales set during their landmark runs.
- “Thor #24” will take place in the aftermath of “God of Hammers,” the latest epic in writer Donny Cates and artist Nic Klein’s hit run on the title.
- After a scorched-earth victory that cost the God of Thunder both his hammer and his father, Thor and all of Asgard mourn Odin, unaware that the former All-Father lives on in Thor’s newly reforged hammer!
- In addition to the main story by Cates and Klein, here are the all-new tales readers can look forward to:
- Writer J. Michael Straczynski and artist Oliver Coipel reunite for a story set during their redefining Thor saga.
- Legendary comics creator Dan Jurgens writes and draws an incredible Thor and Balder teamup.
- Comics icon Walter Simonson makes his grand return to Thor, writing and drawing an all-new adventure that explores the origin of his beloved creation, Beta Ray Bill.
- Al Ewing and Lee Garbett collaborate for the first time since “Loki: Agent of Asgard” to bring you an all-new chapter for the god of mischief that leads directly into Ewing’s upcoming “Defenders Beyond” series.
- And prepare for a revelatory tale about Odin that only writer Jason Aaron and artist Das Pastoras can deliver!
- Check out some of the interior art and Nic Klein’s design sheet for Mjolnir’s new look now and pick up “Thor #24” when it arrives on April 27!