Star Wars Celebration Announces First Celebrity Guests

May is going to be here before you know it, and many Star Wars fans everywhere are excited that Star Wars Celebration will be happening this year. This event was supposed to happen in 2020 but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What's Happening:

The first three guests at Star Wars Celebration have been announced. This is just the beginning of the long list that will be coming.

Anthony Daniels who portrayed C-3PO

Ian McDiarmid who played Darth Sidious

Ashley Eckstein voice of Ahsoka

Other guests that have been announced are those who are more behind the scenes in the Star Wars franchise.

Doug Chang who is VP and Creative Director at Luca

Amy Radcliffe who is longtime Star Wars Celebration host and author.

David W Collins who is stage host and sound designer.

Dan Zehr who is a Star Wars author and owner of Rancho Obi-Wan Steve Sansweet.

Star Wars Celebration:

Star Wars Celebration will be taking place May 26th through May 29th 2022.

It will be at the Anaheim Convention Center in California.

This is an event for Star Wars fans everywhere. There are guests that cosplay as their favorite characters, and it is a great community of fans that come together.

Four-day tickets and Saturday only tickets are sold out, but if you're planning on attending this event at all, it is recommended to purchase those ASAP.

All guests five and over must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend this event.

Masks will also be required to be worn at all times indoors.