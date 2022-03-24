“Star Wars: Exploring Tatooine” An All-Ages Book Releases August 22nd

Star Wars: Exploring Tatooine, an all-ages book coming soon, will showcase all the landmarks, grand arenas, and watering holes made famous by the iconic, desert-covered locale.

What’s Happening:

Written by Riley Silverman and fully illustrated in a large-scale format by Studio MUTI, the hardcover release features the Lars homestead, Mos Espa’s podracing Grand Arena, the krayt dragon’s nest, and much more, as well as characters from across the saga.

Star Wars: Exploring Tatooine arrives August 2022 and is available for pre-order now

