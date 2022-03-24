“Star Wars: Exploring Tatooine” An All-Ages Book Releases August 22nd

Star Wars: Exploring Tatooine, an all-ages book coming soon, will showcase all the landmarks, grand arenas, and watering holes made famous by the iconic, desert-covered locale.
What’s Happening:
- Written by Riley Silverman and fully illustrated in a large-scale format by Studio MUTI, the hardcover release features the Lars homestead, Mos Espa’s podracing Grand Arena, the krayt dragon’s nest, and much more, as well as characters from across the saga.
- Star Wars: Exploring Tatooine arrives August 2022 and is available for pre-order now.
What They’re Saying:
- Riley Silverman, Author:
- “Getting to go on my own little adventure through the tales of Tatooine was amazing,”
- “Making my way across the various sprawling landscapes and starting to place familiar characters like Luke Skywalker alongside new favorites like Doctor Aphra, and seeing them come to life through the playful art just really gave me a deeper appreciation for the place this unassuming desert planet has in the grander Star Wars story. I think the book serves as a nice trip down memory lane for long-time fans and as a fun primer for those just taking their first steps.”
- Clinton Campbell, Creative Director of Studio MUTI:
- “Delving into the world of Tatooine was an incredible journey for us,”
- “As Star Wars fans we were thrilled to be a part of the project and at the prospect of immersing ourselves in the intertwined stories of all the characters and places. Bringing everything to life and being able to give our visual interpretation of such an epic franchise was an honor, and we can’t wait for other fans out there to page through this chronicle of Star Wars history.”