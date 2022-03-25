Trio of Disney Princess Denim Jackets Arrive on shopDisney

Disney fans can keep the Ultimate Princess Celebration going all year long when they wear cute, chic clothing featuring the Disney Princesses. The latest royalty-inspired apparel are a trio of denim jackets now available on shopDisney.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Disney fashion lovers can rejoice at having new apparel drops on nearly a daily basis not only at the Parks but on shopDisney too.
- This past week saw the arrival of denim jackets featuring inspired by some of our favorite Disney Princesses:
- Tiana
- Pocahontas
- Cinderella
- The front and sleeves of each jacket are plain while the back side celebrates one of the leading ladies with a sketch image of the princess as well as icons that represent her story.
The 80’s called and said we can keep these… pic.twitter.com/our1mIKcwA
— LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 23, 2022
- And while these are made of denim material, they offer so much more than a standard jean color. The Tiana style is purple, Pocahontas is featured on an indigo blue, and Cinderella has a light blue coloring.
- The jackets are available in adult sizes XS-XXL and sell for $119.00 on shopDisney.
- Links for the individual items can be found below.
Tiana
“You'll be carnival queen in this fashion staple that's a classic look for the ages. This Spirit Jersey denim jacket features a faded wash, dropped shoulders, and puffy The Princess and the Frog graphics.”
Tiana Denim Jacket for Women by Spirit Jersey – The Princess and the Frog – $119.00
- Faded, prewashed look
- Lavender dye treatment
- Metal buttons
- Chest pockets with flaps
- Side pockets
- Long sleeves with button cuffs
- Dropped shoulders
- 100% cotton, exclusive of decoration
Pocahontas
“Get back to nature in this fashion staple that's a timeless look for the ages. This Spirit Jersey denim jacket features a faded wash, dropped shoulders, and puffy Pocahontas graphics.”
Pocahontas Denim Jacket for Women by Spirit Jersey – $119.00
- Faded, prewashed look
- Metal buttons
- Chest pockets with flaps
- Side pockets
- Long sleeves with button cuffs
- Dropped shoulders
- 100% cotton, exclusive of decoration
Cinderella
“A dream is a wish realized in this fashion staple that's a classic look for the ages. This Spirit Jersey denim jacket features a faded wash, dropped shoulders, and puffy Cinderella graphics.”
Cinderella Denim Jacket for Women by Spirit Jersey – $119.00
- Faded, prewashed look
- Metal buttons
- Chest pockets with flaps
- Side pockets
- Long sleeves with button cuffs
- Dropped shoulders
- 100% cotton, exclusive of decoration