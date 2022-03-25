“GMA” Guest List: Oscar Isaac, Sarah Jessica Parker and More to Appear Week of March 28th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for March 28th-April 2nd. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC's Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

GMA Guests for the Week of March 28th-April 2nd:

Monday, March 28 GMA ’s Oscars After Party Nikki Ogunnaike (Harper’s Bazaar) Tara Swennen, Brad Goreski and Zerina Akers (Celebrity stylists) Melissa Garcia (Style expert)

Tuesday, March 29 Kevin and Danielle Jonas ( There’s a Rock Concert in My Bedroom ) Oscar Isaac ( Moon Knight ) Eric Kim ( Korean American: Food That Tastes Like Home )

Wednesday, March 30 Bebe Neuwirth and David Hyde Pierce ( Julia ) Ethan Hawke ( Moon Knight )

Thursday, March 31 Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick ( Plaza Suite ) Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell and Darren Criss ( American Buffalo ) Nick and Vanessa Lachey (Ultimate burger cooking challenge)

Friday, April 1 GMA ’s Rise and Shine Tour of America: Missouri Chef Tieghan Gerard ( Half-Baked Harvest Every Day )

Saturday, April 2 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson Binge This! with Segun Oduolowu (PEOPLE) Lauren Makk (Spring cleaning tips)



