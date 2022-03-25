“GMA” Guest List: Oscar Isaac, Sarah Jessica Parker and More to Appear Week of March 28th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for March 28th-April 2nd. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of March 28th-April 2nd:
- Monday, March 28
- GMA’s Oscars After Party
- Nikki Ogunnaike (Harper’s Bazaar)
- Tara Swennen, Brad Goreski and Zerina Akers (Celebrity stylists)
- Melissa Garcia (Style expert)
- Tuesday, March 29
- Kevin and Danielle Jonas (There’s a Rock Concert in My Bedroom)
- Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight)
- Eric Kim (Korean American: Food That Tastes Like Home)
- Wednesday, March 30
- Bebe Neuwirth and David Hyde Pierce (Julia)
- Ethan Hawke (Moon Knight)
- Thursday, March 31
- Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick (Plaza Suite)
- Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell and Darren Criss (American Buffalo)
- Nick and Vanessa Lachey (Ultimate burger cooking challenge)
- Friday, April 1
- GMA’s Rise and Shine Tour of America: Missouri
- Chef Tieghan Gerard (Half-Baked Harvest Every Day)
- Saturday, April 2
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Binge This! with Segun Oduolowu (PEOPLE)
- Lauren Makk (Spring cleaning tips)
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.