Jessie Hooker-Bailey Fills in Temporarily on Disney Princess the Concert Tour

If you are planning on being at Disney Princes the Concert tour between today and March 28th, there will be a different face up on stage.
What's Happening:
- Disney Concerts shared on Twitter that Jessie Hooker-Bailey is filling in for Syndee Winters on four dates of the Disney Princess the Concert tour.
- The dates that will be affected are:
- 3/25: Kalamazoo, MI
- 3/26: Davenport, IA
- 3/27: Fort Wayne, IN
- 3/28: Cincinnati, OH
About Disney Princess the Concert:
- For generations, Disney princesses have enchanted fans everywhere with their braveness and kindness. The music has been a soundtrack to so many people's lives.
- For the first time ever, the beloved music will be celebrated in a Disney Princess Concert.
- This will be a night filled with Broadway and animated film icons, all celebrating Disney princesses and an evening of songs and animation stories. Alongside is a music director and their prince.
- These performers will sing your favorite Disney princess songs and share hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time portraying princesses on the stage and screen.
- There is also a Disney Princess the Concert jewelry line presented by Pandora Jewelry. So you can have royal attire.
- The show runs for approximately two hours with an intermission.
- This is recommended for those ages six and up, and anyone entering the theater must have a ticket regardless of age.
- There is a lot of production in this environment, and there will be Broadway level sounds, theatrical lighting, haze, and larger than life LED screens for animated virtuals. For those who are affected by lights or are audio sensitive, be advised.
- If you want more information or want to purchase tickets, you can do so here.