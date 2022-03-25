Jessie Hooker-Bailey Fills in Temporarily on Disney Princess the Concert Tour

If you are planning on being at Disney Princes the Concert tour between today and March 28th, there will be a different face up on stage.

What's Happening:

Disney Concerts shared on Twitter that Jessie Hooker-Bailey is filling in for Syndee Winters on four dates of the Disney Princess the Concert tour.

The dates that will be affected are:

3/25: Kalamazoo, MI

3/26: Davenport, IA

3/27: Fort Wayne, IN

3/28: Cincinnati, OH

Please give a warm welcome to @JHookityHooks! 👏 She'll be filling in for @SyndeeWinters at the next four shows on the #DisneyPrincessConcert tour! 👑💖 🌟 3/25: Kalamazoo, MI

🌟 3/26: Davenport, IA

🌟 3/27: Fort Wayne, IN

🌟 3/28: Cincinnati, OH pic.twitter.com/w6qqCfp0wD — Disney Concerts (@Disneyconcerts) March 25, 2022

