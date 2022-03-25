“Live with Kelly and Ryan” Guest List: Elle Fanning, Ethan Hawke and More to Appear Week of March 28th

Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of March 28th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts. Plus following the biggest night in Hollywood, this week kicks off with “Live’s After Oscar Show.”

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of March 28th-April 1st:

Monday, March 28 – Live ’s After Oscar Show First interviews with winners off the Oscar stage Recap of the night’s biggest moments Glamour from the iconic Oscar red carpet

Tuesday, March 29 Elle Fanning ( The Girl from Plainville ) Raven-Symoné ( Raven’s Home ) Dr. Doris Day (Skin care tips for any and every age)

Wednesday, March 30 Leslie Mann ( The Bubble ) Dr. Jennifer Ashton (Self-care ideas during the pandemic)

Thursday, March 31 Wilmer Valderrama ( NCIS ) Monica Mangin (Happy at-home bargains) Dr. John Whyte (Pointers for managing the risk of diabetes)

Friday, April 1 Ethan Hawke ( Moon Knight ) Dr. Melina Jampolis (Ways to improve gut health)



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.