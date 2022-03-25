LP MOVIE WEEK - Count Down to "Hollywood's Biggest Night" with Movie Club streams, Disney film features, and more — check it out

Incident at Orlando’s ICON Park Leaves 14 Year Old Boy Dead

by | Mar 25, 2022 8:31 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Late Thursday night, an incident took place at one of the newest attractions on International Drive in Orlando, the Orlando Free Fall, that has left a 14 year old dead.

What’s Happening:

  • A 14 year old boy who was visiting the Orlando Free Fall, one of the newest attractions on International Drive in Orlando that also markets itself as the tallest free fall drop tower in the world, has died after injuries he sustained after falling from the ride vehicle on Thursday night.
  • Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the Orlando Free Fall, located at ICON Park on the popular tourist strip, International Drive, at 11:12 PM where they took the boy to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children where he was pronounced dead, according to the Sheriff's Office.
  • No other information, including the boy’s name, has been released at this time.
  • An investigation into the cause of the accident has been opened, and as of Friday morning, inspectors were on-scene but no further details into the cause have been released at this time.
  • The Orlando Free Fall opened in December of 2021 and stands at 430 feet tall, with 30 riders who rotate around the tower and tilt 30 degrees before freefalling at speeds of 75 MPH before being slowed as they approach the ground level.
  • According to the Orlando Sentinel, a video of the incident has been shared widely across social media where you can see the full ride cycle. Passengers go up the tower slowly, and then upon descent, you can see the boy being flung from his seat on the ride as the vehicle slows down after its freefall. While not the full height of the tower, he is still dozens of feet in the sky when he is no longer in his seat.

  • Similar attractions around the world have a secondary seat belt, not for the passenger’s waist, but one that latches from the seat into the harness to prevent it from opening in the event of a malfunctioning harness lock. Earlier in the video, you can hear a passenger asking about a seatbelt, when the attendant says “Seatbelt? There ain’t any.”
  • Witnesses watching the ride from below have told local news outlet FOX 35 that they originally thought what they had seen fall from the ride were ride parts or other pieces of the ride, before they realized it was a passenger.
  • Orlando Free Fall is closed indefinitely until the investigation has concluded.

What They’re Saying:

  • John Stine, sales director with the Slingshot Group of Companies, Owners of Orlando Free Fall: “We are devastated that this happened, and our hearts go out to the family. We are cooperating with all other investigations at this time to get to the bottom of what happened.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed