Find Out More About the New Nerf LMTD Star Wars Boba Fett’s EE-3 Blaster

Star Wars fans will love Boba Fett's EE-3 blaster. Boba Fett was one of the most feared bounty hunters in the galaxy, and you can have the weapon that he counted on.

What's Happening:

This is designed after the same blaster that is seen in “ The Book of Boba Fett ” live action TV series on Disney+

live action TV series on It includes three drums, each with a four dart capacity, so you can switch and reload them, and 12 Nerf Elite darts.

This is a 30-inch blaster that has an electronic scope with an illuminated lens and makes accurate blaster sounds.

It is compatible with Nerf Elite darts.

For safety reasons, eye wear is recommended but is not included. It is recommended for those ages 8 and up.

It requires two 1.5v AAA alkaline batteries, which are not included.

What is included is a blaster, three drums, 12 darts, and instructions.

This product is not out yet but Hasbro Pulse shared a video on their YouTube page saying that you still have time to pre-order it, but time is running out.

In a video they shared some behind the design that will get anyone excited about ordering this blaster.

You can see the full video below.

