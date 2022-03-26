“The Goldbergs” Star Wendi McLendon-Covey Signs New Deal, Fans Hope This Means Season 10 Renewal

Wendi McLendon-Covey signs a new deal with “The Goldbergs”.
What's Happening:
- “The Goldbergs” star, Wendi McLendon-Covey, has closed a new deal for the return of the popular ABC comedy, “The Goldbergs”.
- Although the network has yet to make a renewal decision, Wendi McLendon-Covey is on board, so a pickup appears to be likely. This may pave the way for Season 10.
- Having a key star on board is important for the long running series to have a renewal.
- The studio behind ABC's “Grey's Anatomy” and The CW's “The Flash” went through the process of re-signing Ellen Pompeo and Grant Gustin before the series was picked up for the next season.
- Adam F. Goldberg created the show, and if it is renewed, it will join an exclusive club of live-action broadcast comedies that have reached double-digit runs.
- It is the longest-running live-action network comedy series on the air.
- McLendon-Covey has been popular from the start and emerged as the lead of “The Goldbergs” following a difficult year for her personally. During this time, the comedy lost core cast members George Segal, who died last spring, and Jeff Garlin, who passed away in December.
- McLendon-Covey was the one who spoke for the show in January, confirming to fans that “The Goldbergs” had received an order with four additional episodes. This brings its current ninth season to 22 episodes.
- Not only does McLendon-Covey star in “The Goldbergs”, but she earned two Critics' Choice TV Award nominations for her performance as Beverly. She's also an executive producer on the show.
- There is a star line up in this show which includes Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, and Sam Lerner.
- “The Goldbergs” crossed the 200 episode mark this season.