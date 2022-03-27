Disney+ Releases Short “Better Nate Than Ever” Featurette

Disney+ has released a short new video promoting Better Nate Than Ever, which releases exclusively on the streaming service this Friday, April 1st.

What’s Happening:

In the video you can see how the unique story of Better Nate Than Ever was inspired by writer and director Tim Federle.

was inspired by writer and director Tim Federle. The video also features Rueby Wood, who plays Nate in the film.

About Better Nate Than Ever:

In Better Nate Than Ever , 13-year-old Nate Foster has big Broadway dreams. There’s only one problem — he can’t even land a part in the school play. But when his parents leave town, Nate and his best friend Libby sneak off to the Big Apple for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to prove everyone wrong. A chance encounter with Nate’s long-lost Aunt Heidi turns his journey upside-down, and together they must learn that life’s greatest adventures are only as big as your dreams.

, 13-year-old Nate Foster has big Broadway dreams. There’s only one problem — he can’t even land a part in the school play. But when his parents leave town, Nate and his best friend Libby sneak off to the Big Apple for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to prove everyone wrong. A chance encounter with Nate’s long-lost Aunt Heidi turns his journey upside-down, and together they must learn that life’s greatest adventures are only as big as your dreams. Based on the award-winning novel by Tim Federle, the film was written for the screen and directed by Tim Federle. Marc Platt and Adam Siegel served as the film’s producers, with Tim Federle and Pamela Thur as its executive producers.

Better Nate Than Ever stars: Aria Brooks Joshua Bassett Michelle Federer Norbert Leo Butz Lisa Kudrow and introducing Rueby Wood as Nate

stars:

Better Nate Than Ever debuts exclusively on Disney+ on April 1st, 2022.