Oscars TV Spot for Hulu’s “The Kardashians” Released Online

Hulu played a new TV spot teaser for The Kardashians during the Oscars, which is now available on YouTube.

What’s Happening:

The Kardashians are back and only on Hulu starting April 14th.

are back and only on Hulu starting April 14th. During the 94th Academy Awards on ABC

Make time on Thursdays for new weekly episodes only on Hulu.

The series brings Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner back to TV after the end of their successful reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

About “The Kardashians” on Hulu:

SYNOPSIS: The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.

CREDITS: Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston executive produces alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones with Danielle King serving as showrunner and executive producer.