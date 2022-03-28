Spring Shopping Spree: Cakeworthy Opens Pre-Orders on New Disney-Inspired Collections

Cakeworthy is getting ready for a fun spring and summer and they’ve just introduced several new clothing collections that feature Disney characters. Available for pre-order now, bring home bright and breezy apparel that shows off exactly what you love about Snow White, The Simpsons and more.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Spring is here and that means it’s time to roll out new fashions. The folks at Cakeworthy are bringing Disney fans plenty of cute, comfy, and even nerdy styles with their latest collections that focus on such favorites as: Snow White Minnie Mouse Roger Rabbit Star Wars The Simpsons

The designs span Cakeworthy’s popular flannel shirts, animated character allover print tees, and a few other fun surprises like journals, backpacks and dresses. Items feature a unisex and select styles are offer a ladies fit.

Sizes range from S-4XL and items are priced between $11.95-$89.95. Each collection is available for pre-order on Cakeworthy.com

Links to our favorite items can be found below.

Snow White

This collection might just be the fairest of all! We can’t guarantee you’ll find your prince charming, but you’ll look amazing nonetheless in this apparel collection. So many great styles here, but the standout has got to be the jean jacket and puffy sleeves dress.

Disney Snow White Anniversary Denim Jacket- Cakeworthy

Disney Snow White Puffy Sleeve Dress- Cakeworthy

Disney The Seven Dwarfs Crewneck Sweater- Cakeworthy

Disney Snow White AOP T-shirt- Cakeworthy

7 Dwarfs Tabbed Notebook- Cakeworthy

Minnie Mouse

She may be the world’s biggest fashion icon, but she’s also a true pal! Show off your Disney love with casual and colorful fashions—including a fun play on Cakeworthy flannel—that Minnie herself would have in her closet!

Disney Retro Minnie Mouse Flannel- Cakeworthy

Disney Minnie Mouse Puffy Sleeve Dress- Cakeworthy

Disney Bootleg Minnie Mouse T-shirt Dress- Cakeworthy

Mickey and Friends

Minnie joins Mickey Mouse and their best pals Donald, Daisy, and Goofy for some fun throwbacks that celebrate vintage Disney. Que nostalgia for a certain generation.

Disney Mickey and Friends Comic Overall Skirt- Cakeworthy

Disney Mickey and Friends AOP T-shirt- Disney – Cakeworthy

Roger Rabbit

Old school animation meets live-action for a wild romp in Disney’s Who Framed Roger Rabbit. It’s been a minute since we’ve seen the film but we still love that Cakeworthy is bringing the animation elements to their line of clothing. Roger, Jessica and Benny have never looked so good.

Roger Rabbit Tie-Dye T-Shirt- Cakeworthy

Benny the Cab Mini Backpack- Cakeworthy

Star Wars

Set your sights on the stars and take off for the galaxy far, far away as you don the AOP (allover print) T-shirt or the lounge shorts even a scoundrel would love. Feeling extra bold? Try carrying the Death Star on your back!

Star Wars Character AOP T-Shirt- Cakeworthy

Star Wars Co-ord Bottom- Cakeworthy

Star Wars The Force Flannel – Cakeworthy

Star Wars Death Star Backpack- Cakeworthy

The Simpsons

Now to close out these selections are Springfield’s The Simpsons. 33 seasons of entertainment, 33 years of unforgettable characters, quotes and Gracie Films title cards. Now the beloved family has invaded Cakeworthy and soon your closet!

The Simpsons Co-ord Button Up Shirt- Cakeworthy

The Simpsons Co-ord Bottoms- Cakeworthy

The Simpsons Dance Long Sleeve T-shirt- Cakeworthy

I’m Bart Simpson Raglan T-Shirt- Cakeworthy

The Simpsons AOP Mini Backpack- Cakeworthy