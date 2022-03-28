runDisney’s Summer 2022 Virtual Running Series to Feature “Frozen” Medals

This summer, join runDisney in celebrating Frozen with 3 magical 5K races in the runDisney Virtual Series.

What’s Happening:

The runDisney virtual races allow participants to track their own times and completion is based on the honor system. Once runners complete their run, they must visit a special finisher website to submit their finish time and download their race certificates. Participants will receive their medals in the mail at the physical address they submit during the event registration process. Medals will be shipped at the conclusion of the event completion time frame.

, and if you run all 3, a fourth runDisney Virtual Challenge medal is yours. In addition, a themed bib and an at-home themed kit that includes a start line, finish line and mile markers will be available for download.

Races for the Virtual Series celebrating Frozen include:

The Original Classic: Unleash your inner Elsa over a course of 3.1 miles. Your effort will earn you a commemorative medal featuring Kristoff and Sven in a snowy wonderland!

The Heroic Sequel: Celebrate the power of being true to yourself. Your reward? You’ll get an intricately designed medal featuring beloved sisters Anna and Elsa from Frozen II.

The Broadway Hit: Run, walk or dance your way along your chosen path. Finish the course and you’ll receive a show-stopping medal, inspired by Frozen on Broadway!

The runDisney Virtual Challenge includes all 3 Virtual 5K events. Complete them all and earn 3 finisher medals plus a bonus Challenge medal! This one-of-a-kind medal features our favorite snowman, Olaf, enjoying the Summer sun! You must register for the runDisney Virtual Challenge to be eligible for the Challenge medal.