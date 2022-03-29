ESPN to Continue Broadcasting McDonald’s All American Games Through 2025

McDonald’s USA and ESPN have agreed to a multi-year television agreement that will keep the McDonald’s All American Games and related events on ESPN networks through 2025.

What’s Happening:

Under the agreement, ESPN maintains the rights to the McDonald’s All American Boys and Girls Games & the POWERADE Jam Fest. ESPN has televised the McDonald’s All American Games since 1999.

Games Week coverage on ESPN networks tipped off Sunday, March 27 with the Girls and Boys Scrimmages at 2:30 and 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+, followed by the POWERADE Jam Fest Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, culminating with the 2022 McDonald’s All American Games on Tuesday, March 29, with The Girls Game at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 & Boys Game tip-off at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

What They’re Saying:

Elizabeth Campbell, Senior Director of Cultural Engagement, McDonald’s USA, said: “As we celebrate 45 years of elevating some of the nation’s best athletes, we’re excited to continue our partnership with ESPN. The iconic McDonald’s All American Games brings together the best high school basketball players and it’s our honor to partner with ESPN to broadcast the Games in homes across America, celebrating the players and inspiring the next generation of hoopers to come.”

"As we celebrate 45 years of elevating some of the nation's best athletes, we're excited to continue our partnership with ESPN. The iconic McDonald's All American Games brings together the best high school basketball players and it's our honor to partner with ESPN to broadcast the Games in homes across America, celebrating the players and inspiring the next generation of hoopers to come." Dan Margulis, ESPN Senior Director of Programming & Acquisitions said: "We're proud to present the McDonald's All American Boys & Girls Games and all of the Games Week coverage across our networks. ESPN has had a long-standing commitment to high school sports, as evidenced by our continued support of the foremost high school all-star games with McDonald's, as well as the recent launch of SportsCenter NEXT. We look forward to providing this platform to an event with such a rich and storied history, while shining a light on the best high school athletes in the country for years to come."