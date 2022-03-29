Marvel Shares Look at Variant Covers Ahead of “Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War”

With “Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War” on the horizon, Marvel shared a look at some Fortnite-inspired variant covers for some of their upcoming comics.

To gear up for this exciting saga, fans will be able to see their favorite Marvel heroes in showdowns with iconic Fortnite characters on new variant covers released throughout May.

Rocking the covers of Marvel’s hottest comics, these action-packed pieces give a fresh look at what happens when the heroes of Marvel crash onto the Island and get caught in its epic battles! Fans can look forward to the following matchups brought to life by the industry’s leading artists: Captain America (Sam Wilson) and Omega Captain Carter and Cuddle Team Leader Captain Marvel and Dark Bomber Iron Fist and Fade Hellcat and Lynx Joe Fixit and Rippley Silk and Blaze Venom and Big Mouth

Check out the eight new variant covers below:

About Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War: