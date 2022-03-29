Marvel Shares Look at Variant Covers Ahead of “Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War”

With “Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War” on the horizon, Marvel shared a look at some Fortnite-inspired variant covers for some of their upcoming comics.
- To gear up for this exciting saga, fans will be able to see their favorite Marvel heroes in showdowns with iconic Fortnite characters on new variant covers released throughout May.
- Rocking the covers of Marvel’s hottest comics, these action-packed pieces give a fresh look at what happens when the heroes of Marvel crash onto the Island and get caught in its epic battles! Fans can look forward to the following matchups brought to life by the industry’s leading artists:
- Captain America (Sam Wilson) and Omega
- Captain Carter and Cuddle Team Leader
- Captain Marvel and Dark Bomber
- Iron Fist and Fade
- Hellcat and Lynx
- Joe Fixit and Rippley
- Silk and Blaze
- Venom and Big Mouth
- Check out the eight new variant covers below:
About Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War:
- Following the success of the 2020 crossover, “Fortnite x Marvel – Nexus War: Thor,” the upcoming mini-series collaboration with Fortnite will feature some of Marvel’s greatest heroes including Spider-Man, Wolverine, Iron Man and Shuri.
- The comic’s story follows the inhabitants on the Island who are locked in what seems to be a never-ending war, and only one thing has the potential to turn the tide — a crystallized fragment of the Zero Point that was cast into the Marvel Universe.
- Spider-Man and Wolverine team up with Shuri and several fan-favorites from Fortnite to hunt down the elusive Zero Shard.
- Will these allies be able to find it in time and avert catastrophe? And can the heroes of Marvel and Fortnite’s realities hold off the Imagined Order long enough to give them a fighting chance?
- Veteran Marvel writer Christos Gage (“Spider-Geddon,” “Avengers Academy”) teams up with Epic Games’ Chief Creative Officer, Donald Mustard and artist Sergio Davíla (“Captain Marvel) for a five-part comic mini-series with enormous ramifications for both universes.
- “Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #1” will debut in June