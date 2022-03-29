Universal Orlando Releases Latest Episode of “Ride Guys” on Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure

Universal Orlando posted the latest episode of their YouTube series Ride Guys. In this episode Dylan and Mike, take you on a tour and give you all the details and information you need to know about one of Universal's Islands of Adventure attractions, Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
What’s Happening:
- Ride Guys hosts, Dylan and Mike, take you on a tour and give you all the details and information you need to know about one of Universal Studios Florida's most themed attractions, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.
- Dylan and Mike go into every detail of the unique attraction that combines both story and coaster, you'll learn the details behind the attraction as well as some information to help you plan your next trip.
- This series is part of the launch of Universal Orlando Resort’s all-new Discover Universal hub – a trip-planning site that highlights the “must-dos,” “must-eats,” “must-knows” and “how tos” for a trip to the award-winning destination via innovative storytelling designed with the guest in mind. Complete with dynamic videos, podcasts, planning guides and more, this exciting new platform will showcase all of Universal’s amazing experiences in a way that connects with today’s traveler and the content they like to consume.
- Universal Orlando states that new episodes of Ride Guys will be premiering monthly on YouTube.
- Watch the latest episode of Ride Guys below:
