“Santa Stops at Disneyland” Little Golden Book Coming This September

Think back to your childhood, I’m sure many of you have memories of reading a Little Golden Book. This time honored tradition is still going strong, as this September will see the release of Santa Stops at Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

The official description for Santa Stops at Disneyland is as follows:

“Every Christmas Eve, Santa flies around the world, delivering presents to good children. But before that, he stops at Disneyland to spread a little holiday cheer at the happiest place on Earth! Featuring beloved locations from all around Disneyland, this book makes the perfect stocking stuffer!”