“Santa Stops at Disneyland” Little Golden Book Coming This September

Think back to your childhood, I’m sure many of you have memories of reading a Little Golden Book. This time honored tradition is still going strong, as this September will see the release of Santa Stops at Disneyland.
What’s Happening:
- The official description for Santa Stops at Disneyland is as follows:
“Every Christmas Eve, Santa flies around the world, delivering presents to good children. But before that, he stops at Disneyland to spread a little holiday cheer at the happiest place on Earth! Featuring beloved locations from all around Disneyland, this book makes the perfect stocking stuffer!”
- Santa Stops at Disneyland will be released on September 6th and retails for $5.99.
- It is currently available for pre-order from Amazon.
- This is far from the first Disney Parks-themed Little Golden Book, as you can also find books inspired by The Haunted Mansion, it’s a small world, the Jungle Cruise, Space Mountain, and even the Little Man of Disneyland.
- Next month, Little Golden Book is releasing a hardcover compilation of the four attraction-based books mentioned above, in addition to the Orange Bird book.
- The compilation will be released on April 26th and retails for $29.95.
- It is also currently available for pre-order from Amazon.