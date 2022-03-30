Spider-Smasher makes their debut in MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #38.
What's Happening:
- It was revealed last month, in a cryptic teaser, that there was a new Spiderman hero on the way. Spider-Smasher is a mysterious warrior from the future and will debut in the pages of May’s MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #38.
- This will be on sale May 4th.
- He was created by Saladin Ahmed and the artist Christopher Allen.
- Spider-Smasher is going to play a vital role in an upcoming story that sees Miles Morales on a dangerous inter-dimensional quest.
- This encounter will have a profound impact on Miles when it is revealed that Spider-Smasher is none other than a grown up version of his baby sister Billie Morales.
- Also known as Capitán Billie, Miles will meet her when he finds himself in the Empire of the Spider.
- This is a timeline where Miles' clone Selim was victorious, and the only thing standing in the evil Spider-Man's way is a rebellion led by Billie.
- "It blows my mind that, not only do I get to draw a chapter in one of the greatest sagas of all time, but I get to add something this significant to the story of one of my favorite characters!" Allen said.
- Fans can see Spider-Smasher in action now in a series of covers for the issue, including one showcasing the Islands' original design sheet for the character.