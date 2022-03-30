Jeremy Doig is Appointed as Disney Streaming’s Chief Technology Officer

Jeremy Doig has just been appointed Chief Technology Officer for Disney streaming.

He will be the lead technology organization and global technology strategy for the Walt Disney Company’s portfolio of direct-to-consumer streaming services.

He has been doing online media for 30 years. Doig will bring to Disney his technical experience in architecting and implementing global technology visions on a global scale.

He's going to play a huge role in the next phase of growth for Disney+ Hulu ESPN

Disney Streaming President Michael Paull says that he will have a great impact on the company. He shared: "Jeremy is a true visionary that has sat at the forefront of making online video streaming possible in his nearly 30-year career at the intersection of technology and media, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Disney Streaming leadership team. We have an exceptional team of global technologists, and Jeremy’s experience leading transformational initiatives in complex and dynamic environments will make him an incredible asset to lead this world-class group."

"I’m thrilled to be joining The Walt Disney Company at this crucial moment in the entertainment industry. The proliferation of streaming services in the market has reached new peaks and there are so many opportunities for technology to push boundaries and create stunning new viewer experiences for Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and Star+ subscribers. Disney’s powerful brands, content, and talent are unmatched and I’m excited to get to work straight away on this incredible adventure."

Doig has been with Google over the past 18 years. He is a pioneer of new standards for online media for audio, video, and streaming in real-time and on demand. His career has centered around innovation and online media technology and his roles at the BBC, The Multimedia Corporation (a BBC Interactive Television Unit spin

Disney Streaming is part of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. This delivers to audiences worldwide across platforms.

He is responsible for content from companies' studios, general entertainment, and sports. This also includes streaming platforms such as Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and Star+, as well as ABC

Doig is reaching towards his goal of 300 million to 350 million streaming subscribers by the end of 2024. The company has seen success with a bundle of Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu, adding the bundle at no extra charge for Hulu + Live TV subscribers in recent months.

Disney+ was very popular when it came out in 2019 and grew quickly over the first year, but then slowed down with concerns among some Wall Street analysts. In December 2020, the company raised its initial guidance for Disney+, and it is expected to reach 230 million to 260 million subscribers by the end of 2024.

Information brought to us by Deadline