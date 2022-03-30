New Marvel Black Panther and Thor Light Up Collectibles

If you are a Marvel fan, you will love to light up any area in your house with these Marvel light-up collectibles.

What's Happening:

This spring, Marvel Comics partnered with Running Press and is releasing Marvel: Light-Up Black Panther and Marvel: Thor Mjolnir minis.

Both of these kits will be available on May 10th, 2022.

If you want to get one as soon as possible, you are able to pre-order it now.

If you are a Black Panther fan, you will love this. Details from marvel.com The Marvel: “Light-Up Black Panther mini deluxe collectible features a 3 1/2" display case with an illuminated 2D acrylic image of Black Panther and two different light modes highlighting his iconic suit. In addition, the kit includes a 48-page Mini Book on the legend and lore of the Black Panther with classic comic book art.”

For the Thor fan, you will need this. “The Marvel: Thor Mjonir mini deluxe collectible features a mini metal Mjolnir that makes thunder sounds and a lightning effect when it hits the base, which doubles as a deluxe display stand for your home or office. In addition, the kit includes a 48-page Mini Book on the comic book origins, greatest adventures (and adversaries), most epic battles, and ill-fated romances of Thor with classic comic book art.”

If you have a friend or family member whose birthday is coming up, this is the perfect gift for any Marvel fan.

