Actress Halle Berry Recently Visited Avengers Campus

Actress Halle Berry recently visited a popular travel destination and Disney Parks Twitter was excited to share a photo.
What's Happening:
- Halle Berry visited Disney California Adventure Park and was able to enjoy all that the Avengers Campus has to offer.
- They shared that she learned the mystic arts from Doctor Strange.
- The post is quoted as: "Actress @HalleBerry learns the mystic arts from Doctor Strange in Avengers Campus while vacationing at Disney California Adventure Park! #Disneyland"
- It shows that it doesn't matter who you are, whether you're a celebrity or not, everyone enjoys the magic that Disney Parks have to offer.
Avengers Campus:
- One of the things at Disney California Adventure park is the Avengers Campus.
- WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure is a must-do attraction. Peter Parker introduces the Worldwide Engineering Brigade (WEB) but one of the developments goes a little haywire. Guests need to help the army of invading spider robots. 3D glasses are used, and instead of using a shooter gun like in Toy Story Midway Mania, you use your hands. You get a cardio workout while you're shooting at the spider robots.
- If you are looking for a good dining option, Pym Test Kitchen will be a great one. This is a quick service restaurant, but it has delicious options. There is even a plant-based Impossible Meatball dish for those who are vegetarian or vegan.
- You can catch Spider-Man in action as he flies over and does aerial maneuvers above the Web Slingers' building. He does acrobatics across the roof and shows off all of his moves that he uses to save the universe.
- There are lots of different characters all around and photo experiences so just like Halle Berry did, you will want to visit Avengers Campus.
