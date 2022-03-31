Hulu Original Film “The Valet” to Premiere on Friday, May 20th

Hulu has announced that their new original film, The Valet, will premiere on Friday, May 20th.

What’s Happening:

In The Valet , world famous movie star, Olivia (Samara Weaving) faces a PR disaster when a paparazzi snaps a photo of her with her married lover, Vincent (Max Greenfield). The hard-working valet Antonio (Eugenio Derbez) accidentally appears in the same photo and is enlisted to pose as Olivia’s new boyfriend as a cover up. This ruse with Olivia thrusts Antonio into the spotlight and unexpected chaos. In this fish out of water romantic comedy, two worlds and cultures collide as both Olivia and Antonio start to see themselves more clearly than ever before.

Photo: Deadline

The cast of The Valet includes: Eugenio Derbez ( CODA ), Samara Weaving ( Nine Perfect Strangers ), Max Greenfield ( New Girl ), Betsy Brandt ( Breaking Bad ), Carmen Salinas Lozano, Amaury Nolasco, Marisol Nichols, Diany Rodriguez, Tiana Okoye, John Pirrucello, Ravi Patel, Noemí González, and Lunay.

The Valet is directed by Richard Wong ( Dear… , Come as You Are ) and produced by Ben Odell and Eugenio Derbez (3Pas Studios)

The Valet premieres on Hulu and across Disney streaming services globally on Friday, May 20th.