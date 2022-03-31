Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) shared some important news on the Star Wars YouTube page.
What's Happening:
- First, Ewan McGregor thanks his fans for all the support for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series.
- He shares that he has some important news: the premiere date is moving a couple of days from Wednesday to Friday, May 27th, 2022.
- He then shares that the exciting part is that the first two episodes will premiere together.
- He says to make sure you tune into both episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, premiering Friday, May 27th exclusively on Disney+.
- You can see his announcement video below.
Obi-Wan Kenobi Series:
- The show will now premiere during Star Wars Celebration, so fans at the conference will be able to see it featured at a live screening. Star Wars Celebration is happening May 26th through May 29th, 2022.
- For the first time in 17 years, he is reprising his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi. McGregor said the series is arriving mid a new wave of positivity for Star Wars prequels .
- There was a teaser trailer released earlier in the month and it gives us a little glimpse of what is to come for this series.
- The main cast was revealed last year, and includes Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, Moses Ingram, and more.
