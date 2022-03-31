Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) shared some important news on the Star Wars YouTube page.

What's Happening:

First, Ewan McGregor thanks his fans for all the support for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi

He shares that he has some important news: the premiere date is moving a couple of days from Wednesday to Friday, May 27th, 2022.

He then shares that the exciting part is that the first two episodes will premiere together.

He says to make sure you tune into both episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, premiering Friday, May 27th exclusively on Disney+

You can see his announcement video below.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Series:

The show will now premiere during Star Wars Celebration, so fans at the conference will be able to see it featured at a live screening. Star Wars Celebration is happening May 26th through May 29th, 2022.

For the first time in 17 years, he is reprising his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi. McGregor said the series is arriving mid a new wave of positivity for Star Wars prequels .

There was a teaser trailer released earlier in the month and it gives us a little glimpse of what is to come for this series.

The main cast was revealed last year, and includes Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, Moses Ingram, and more.