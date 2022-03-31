Peppa Pig Theme Park Extended Hours April 2nd-24th

If you live in or are visiting the Central Florida area, there are so many theme parks to choose from. The new Peppa Pig theme park recently opened in Winter Haven, Florida. If you've gone and seemed to run out of time in your day, you will love this news that they announced on their Twitter.
What's Happening:
- On the official Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida Twitter, they shared that they will have extended hours on certain days.
- They said that they will be opening early from April 2nd through April 24th.
- The post said: Guess what, little piggies and grown-ups? #PeppaPigFL will be opening its rainbow gates earlier from April 2-24! What will you do with your extra hour of play?
Peppa Pig Theme Park:
- This park is located only steps away from LEGOLAND in Winter Haven, Florida.
- This is an immersive experience that allows guests to be in the world of Peppa and her friends.
- There are six rides designed especially for preschoolers, as well as lots of shows and play spaces. You won't need a child swap, and adults can ride with their children on almost every ride.
- These rides were created with those who needed wheelchairs in mind. Peppa Pig Theme Park is also partnering with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) and is a Certified Autism Center (CAC).
- Guests can buy a ticket for the Peppa Pig theme park only or a combo ticket with LEGOLAND. There are also different annual passes that are available for purchase including specific Florida annual passes.