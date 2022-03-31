The Hardy Boys Getting Ready for Season 2

Hulu shared a video on YouTube to get us excited about “The Hardy Boys” Season 2.
- They give you a sneak peak of what's to come for The Hardy Boys Season 2.
- Members of the cast will go and give some of their input on the characters in the show.
- Alexander Elliott (Joe Hardy) shares how Season 1 is all about family.
- Then he goes to talk about how it is about ride or die friends who are there with you no matter what.
- Rohan Campbell (Frank Hardy) shares that he really connects with Frank because he reminds him of a version of his older brother.
- Alexander Elliot shares Joe is just a fun-loving guy who is always doing stupid things that can get him killed.
- They share where they left off in Season 1, but we will not give a spoiler in case you have not seen it yet.
- All we will say is you were left off wondering who has what they found and what they will do with it.
- Season 2 will begin six months after Season 1.
- Frank is in a new relationship and Joe is desperate to find a new mystery until someone goes missing.
- The characters put on their detective hats and get ready to go out.
- Now the Hardy Boys know what they're doing as detectives.
- The gang's back together and every character has their own personal journey.
- They share that Season 2 is really a coming-of-age story for the gang.
- You can expect some new faces and they say that a fun part about Season 2 is that there are more characters.
- On a real-life level, the cast shares that they have met so many friends through the show that it felt like coming home. They shared that they are a close-knit family.
- Fans can expect a big season because there is so much going on. They want a show that parents and kids can enjoy together.
- You can see the video below.