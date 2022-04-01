Elizabeth Allen-Dick Joins Cast of “The Santa Clause” Disney+ Limited Series

It’s a family business! Tim Allen’s daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, has joined the cast of The Santa Clause limited series coming to Disney+, according to Deadline.

Allen-Dick will be a series regular, playing the on-screen daughter of Santa, of course played by Allen.

She joins a cast that already also includes Elizabeth Mitchell and Kal Penn.

Allen-Dick went through a lengthy audition process to land the role, which will mark her acing debut.

Her character’s name is Sandra and she is the youngest child of Scott Calvin (Allen) and Carol (Mitchell). Sandra is a bit rough and tumble, has a passionate sense of right and wrong, and a strong connection to animals, mostly because there are no humans her age at the North Pole, which makes her lonely.

Also joining The Santa Clause as series regulars are Austin Kane, Rupali Redd and Devin Bright.

Kane will play Cal, the older son of Scott Calvin and his wife Carol: Cal lacks drive and focus, isn’t sure what he wants but knows it’s not at the North Pole, and appears ill-equipped to survive in either world, although that might be slowly changing.

Redd will play Grace: Sweet, loving, and kind, Grace is angelic daughter of game inventor and product developer, Simon Choksi (Penn). Her wide-eyed belief in Santa, and her love for all things Christmas, could melt the heart of even the biggest non believer.

Bright will play Noel: Santa’s trusted right-hand elf. Optimistic and energetic, Noel perceives himself as Santa’s best friend.



About The Santa Clause:

Tim Allen reprises his role as Scott Calvin from the Walt Disney Pictures holiday franchise. In the sequel series, Scott is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever.

He’s suddenly starting to lose his Santa magic, and more important, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the North Pole. With a lot of elves, children and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.

Jason Winer directs and executive produces along with Jon Radler for Winer’s Small Dog Picture Company. Burditt executive produces and serves as showrunner. Allen also executive produces with Kevin Hench, Richard Baker and Rick Messina. The Disney Branded Television series is a production of 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.